❄️🌊 Glacier And Sea Ice Composition ❄️🌊

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Unveiling the Frozen Wonders! ❄️
🌊 Dive into the distinct
worlds of Glacier Ice and Sea Ice
with Dr. Alexander Robel an Assistant Professor in the School of Earth and Atmospheric Sciences at Georgia Tech University.
🎵 https://bit.ly/43eDQy9
🌨️ He explains Glacier
ice forms over millennia from layers of snow, reflecting its original
composition. 🏔️
🗻 On the other hand, sea ice is a thin winter layer. ❄️
🌊 Explore the fascinating world of frozen formations! ❄️