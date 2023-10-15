Shawn Ryan Show | Tim Burchett - Inside UFO/UAP Government Programs | SRS #78 Part 1

This week on SRS, we welcome Tennessee Congressman Tim Burchett to the show. Burchett is one of the few congressmen that is actively pursuing the uncovering of UAP / UFO phenomena, regardless of how much flak it may bring.

Burchett put together the first hearing for Congress to seriously evaluate UAP / UFO reports in 50 years. Part one of this episode explores the origins of the newfound push to explain and investigate these occurrences.

