JOE: #SHIBA INU #YORKSHIRE HERO #funnyshibainuyorkshirewildjourney #extrasmartadhdshibainustory #shibainumixadventure

http://unexpectedabnovakjourney.zombeek.cz/

****

Better quality on this link:

https://rumble.com/v6thz3l-joe-shiba-on-a-mission-joe-shiba-auf-einer-mission.html?e9s=src_v1_upp





Music: Good_B_Music: Honor and sword (pixabay)

https://pixabay.com/music/main-title-honor-and-sword-main-11222/







****

Pepa - a brave Shiba inu mongrel - is preparing for another mission. In a dream, he remembers a carefree childhood, but when he wakes up, he realizes that the years of childhood are gone and he has a call of duty...:-)

Pepa - ein tapferer Shiba - Inu - Mischling - bereitet sich auf eine weitere Mission vor. In einem Traum erinnert er sich an eine unbeschwerte Kindheit aber als er aufwacht merkt er, dass die Jahre der Kindheit vorbei sind und er eine Pflicht hat....:-)

****

LIBERALISM IS A SIN (Félix Sardá y Salvany) - online reading:

https://www.saintsbooks.net/books/Dr.%20Don%20Felix%20Sarda%20Y.%20Salvany%20-%20Liberalism%20is%20a%20Sin.htm





****

AA-1025 THE MEMOIRS OF AN ANTI-APOSTLE(Marie Carre) - online reading:

https://archive.org/details/Aa-1025TheMemoirsOfAnAnti-apostle

****

THE RHINE FLOWS INTO THE TIBER (story about Vatican II ) - online reading / EPUB:

https://archive.org/details/WiltgenTheRhineFlowsIntoTheTiber1967/page/n1/mode/2up

https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=6227&panel=book_details

****

OPEN LETTER TO CONFUSED CATHOLICS (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - online reading:

https://www.sspxasia.com/Documents/Archbishop-Lefebvre/OpenLetterToConfusedCatholics/

****

I ACCUSE THE COUNCIL (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - PDF BOOK:

https://www.scribd.com/document/4104690/i-Accuse-the-Council

****

THEY HAVE UNCROWNED HIM (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - PDF/ MP4:

https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=7159&library_id=CalibreLibrary&panel=book_details

****

SPIRITUAL JOURNEY (Archbishop M. Lefebvre) - EPUB/MOBI:

https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=7154&library_id=CalibreLibrary&panel=book_details

****

A BRIEF CRITICAL STUDY OF NEW MASS - OTTAVIANI INTERVENTION - online reading:

https://archive.org/stream/brief_critical_study_of_the_new_order_of_mass-ottaviani-intervention/brief_critical_study_of_the_new_order_of_mass-ottaviani-intervention_djvu.txt

****

THE CATECHISM OF THE CRISIS IN THE CHURCH:

https://isidore.co/calibre#book_id=7178&library_id=CalibreLibrary&panel=book_details

****

FREE TRADITIONAL CATHOLIC BOOKS ONLINE:

https://www.traditionalcatholic.co/free-catholicbooks/

****

JOIN OTHERS IN PRAYING THE PUBLIC HOLY ROSARY EVERY WEDNESDAY AT 18:00 AND HELP SLOW DOWN EVIL IN THE WORLD!

https://public-rosary.org/

****

And don´t forget to practice Our Lady’s First Saturday Requests at Fatima!

https://www.tfp.org/our-ladys-first-saturday-requests-at-fatima/





THE BROWN SCAPULAR:

https://www.sistersofcarmel.com/brown-scapular-information.php



****

Novena to Our Lady of Good Success:

(the Latin version had the Church approval)

https://www.traditioninaction.org/OLGS/D003olgs_Novena_Day1.htm

# adhdedscatholiccreativity

# hyperaktivshibainuhund

# actiondogpepa

# wirkhundpepa

# bravedoghero

# rescueddog

# shibainuyorkshire

# shibainuyorkshiresecuritydog

# shibainuintellectual

