Sen. Johnson: The ‘COVID Cartel’ will never admit they were wrong | Just The News

Sen. Johnson: The ‘COVID Cartel’ will never admit they were wrong
Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) says the “COVID Cartel,” comprised of the Biden administration, Big Pharma, and federal health agencies, pushed a false narrative about the virus through the media that sabotaged early treatment and led to hundreds of thousands of deaths. “They will never admit they’re wrong.
Quite honestly the body count is so high, they can’t afford to be proven wrong,” says Sen. Johnson. “And the problem is they have the power to make it almost impossible to prove them wrong.”