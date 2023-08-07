Public Enemy #1: Public Education

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
“Give me four years to teach the children and the seed I have sown will never be uprooted.” — Vladimir Ilyich Lenin
(Chapter 4 of 11 from Countdown to Too Late, available spring 2024 from online booksellers as THE UNFOUNDING OF AMERICA. Next: “Censorship's Swindling Cousin and the Simplest Word in the World.”)