ML 050323 It's Us or Them. Prayer for Mercy, Psalm 123 KJV
MinuteLadies
MinuteLadies
3 views • 05/04/2023

The children need us, ALL OF US. This is my endless contribution. Maybe you like what I have to say, or agree, or are curious. OR you are a sodomite and only care about your sick perversion.


Our children are being victimized at every level. They are not being told about salvation, they are being denied their natural ability to love God. They are being taught to be genderless, an absolute crime against humanity.


Young boys are removing their appendages. The children are being conned at every level to serve Satan.


ONLY MINUTELADIES can save the children.


Jump in and speak out. Any effort is better than no effort at all.


My day consists of prayer without ceasing, flower bouquets, VIDEOS FOR THE CHILDREN and music. As I grow MinuteLadies.com, I learn how we as the meek,

can help the children.


It's us or them. It's the MEEK versus the SODOMITES.

whitenessunborn white babiesprotecting whiteness
