Sick from Pro Athletes SHEDDING! Sports MyoTherapist Reveals Secrets of Pro Jabbed Athletes

Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine





Feb 16, 2023





Kris Edelkamp is a Retired Medical Sports Myotherapist who worked with Professional athletes and sports figures who are vaccinated professional athletes, and who now is severely vaccine injured as a result - all while being unvaccinated! Hear her tell her stories of what she’s seen and witnessed first-hand with pro sports athletes making people sick from shedding. Don't miss this must-watch and share interview!





WATCH Shots Fired show with DeAnna Lorraine, weekdays every Tuesdays AND Thursday at 6pm CT/7pm ET!





