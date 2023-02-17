Sick from Pro Athletes SHEDDING! Sports MyoTherapist Reveals Secrets of Pro Jabbed Athletes

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Shots Fired with Deanna Lorraine
Feb 16, 2023
Kris Edelkamp is a Retired Medical Sports Myotherapist who worked with Professional athletes and sports figures who are vaccinated professional athletes, and who now is severely vaccine injured as a result - all while being unvaccinated! Hear her tell her stories of what she’s seen and witnessed first-hand with pro sports athletes making people sick from shedding. Don't miss this must-watch and share interview!
