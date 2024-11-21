MK⊝ULTRA ☭ GOVERNMENT SANCTIONED BRAINWASHING

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
illuminatibot - https://t.co/kZi3RB3YGE
Source: https://x.com/iluminatibot/status/1859439163600232825
Thumbnail: https://imgflip.com/i/286paz
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://robscholtemuseum.nl/anonymous-official-%E2%9A%A0%EF%B8%8F-this-will-change-everything-you-know-about-america-cia-mind-control-2022-full-documentary/cia-and-mk-ultra-gif-facebook/
http://whale.to/b/mk_ultra.html
http://whale.to/b/mkultra_q.html
http://whale.to/b/Project%20MKULTRA.pdf
https://www.reddit.com/r/MKUltra/comments/1doukfy/what_are_common_symptoms_for_mk_ultra_victims/
https://lareviewofbooks.org/article/the-untold-story-of-the-cias-mkultra-a-conversation-with-stephen-kinzer/
http://whale.to/b/mannequin.html
https://newsinteractives.cbc.ca/longform/brainwashed-mkultra/
http://whale.to/b/mind_control.html
https://www.theblackvault.com/documentarchive/cia-mkultra-collection/
http://whale.to/b/laurel_canyon6.html