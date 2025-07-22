BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Refund Sisters - Don't Touch Me (English Cover)
Paro-litty-karaoke
Paro-litty-karaoke
3 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
5 views • 1 month ago

Don't Touch Me - (English Cover)
Original song: Don't Touch Me by The Refund Sisters (Korea)
I fell in love with the Korean version of this song, so decided to translate it into English, trying to keep the original feel of the song, without losing too much in translation.
All lyrics and vocals are my own, I do not own any rights to the music, which is used under current legislation for covers and parody works.
For entertainment purposes only.
None of my content is intended to cause any harassment, alarm or distress, and is all totally based on my own beliefs, opinions, research and lived experience. If you are upset or triggered by my content, then it is simply not intended for you.

Keywords
coverkpopjessikorean to english translationhwasarefund sisters
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy