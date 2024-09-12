A thriller from Krasnogorovka (DPR): while recording a report, an AFU drone began hunting RT war correspondent Andrey Filatov @filatovcorr.

Modern warfare is horrifying, with drones very personally entering buildings and hunting individual soldiers.

It was in the building of a brick factory, where he was with the Russian Armed Forces. The military was preparing for an assault. The task was to push the Ukrainian Armed Forces personnel away from the subsequent assault site, so that they would not have to butt heads with the enemy in the open.

The footage was filmed on May 4. The operational situation did not allow its publication earlier. - RT