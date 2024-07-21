Humbled Trump Speaks About The Shooting

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
A subdued Donald Trump speaks at the Republican National Convention sharing his insight into the shooting that happened at Butler Pennsylvania Farm Show on July 13th. He spoke in quiet, measured tones, much different from the flamboyant WWE style of Donald that some of us love. But it was totally appropriate. Especially since he claimed that he was at the Convention because of the protection of God Almighty.