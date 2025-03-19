Brighteon Broadcast News, Mar 19, 2025 – Left-wing terrorists target TESLA, while RFK Jr. goes after INFANT FORMULA

- Left-Wing Terrorism Against Tesla Owners (0:00)

- Mike Adams' New Song "Baby, Don't Burn My Tesla" (1:27)

- Details of the Tesla Owners' Doxxing Incident (5:25)

- Elon Musk's Response and Mike Adams' Perspective (8:27)

- Release of the JFK Files and Mike Adams' Award (9:33)

- Critique of the Trump Administration's Middle East Policy (25:38)

- Mike Adams' Music and Additional Announcements (50:50)

- Interview with Congressman Michael Cloud (1:22:13)

- Federal Employee Complaints and Opportunity Window (1:23:46)

- Elon Musk's Interview with Senator Ted Cruz (1:24:39)

- President Obama's Video and Money Laundering Scheme (1:25:33)

- Power of Unelected Bureaucrats and AI Deployment (1:27:05)

- Public Impatience and Bureaucratic Challenges (1:29:46)

- Democrats' Dependence on Money Laundering (1:32:32)

- Censorship and Social Media Platforms (1:34:31)

- Role of the DOJ and Criminal Referrals (1:36:28)

- Song About Regulatory Overreach (1:37:04)

- Texas' Role in AI and Energy Production (1:53:22)

- Challenges and Opportunities in Texas (2:01:49)





