SCOTT RITTER Israel on the Brink: IDF Crumbling as Iran and Hezbollah Prepare the Knockout Blow!

Scott Ritter is a former Marine intelligence officer who served in the former Soviet Union, implementing arms control agreements, and on the staff of General Norman Schwartzkopf during the Gulf War, where he played a critical role in the hunt for Iraqi SCUD missiles. From 1991 until 1998, Mr. Ritter served as a Chief Inspector for the United Nations in Iraq, leading the search for Iraq’s proscribed weapons of mass destruction. Mr. Ritter was a vocal critic of the American decision to go to war with Iraq. His new book, Disarmament in the Time of Perestroika: Arms Control and the End of the Soviet Union, is his ninth.

Adding from Israel:

Israeli media: Galant demanded today to resolve strategic issues in the expanded "cabinet" because he is the owner of the authority and not the mini "cabinet"

Gallant: Israel is at a strategic crossroads and if no agreement is reached, there is an increased risk of military escalation.

Gallant: the threat of military escalation may eventually lead to an unstoppable regional war involving Hezbollah and Iran.

Israeli media: a source familiar with the negotiations for Channel 12: "the truth must be told, Netanyahu prioritizes the continuation of the war over the release of prisoners"

Israeli media: Central Bureau of Statistics: the business sector in" Israel " decreased by 2% and the export of goods decreased by more than 7%

US:

A US official: Blinken will press for a quick conclusion of the talks, an end to the suffering of civilians in Gaza and prevent the expansion of the conflict

A senior official accompanying Blinken: the minister's arrival in the region comes at a critical time in the ceasefire talks

From others:

Hamas: the new proposal sets new conditions in the prisoner exchange file and withdraws from other items, which prevents the completion of the exchange dealHamas: the new proposal responds to Netanyahu's conditions, especially his insistence on continuing the occupation of the Netzarim junction, the Rafah crossing and the Philadelphia corridor

Hamas: we hold Netanyahu fully responsible for the lives of his prisoners who are exposed to the same danger as our people due to the continuation of his aggression

⚡️ #Urgent #Hamas: #Hamas dealt with all responsibility with the efforts of the mediator brothers in Qatar and #Egypt and with all proposals aimed at reaching an agreement to stop the aggression against our people and conclude a prisoner exchange deal, in order to spare the blood of our people, and to put an end to the war of genocide, ethnic cleansing, and brutal massacres committed by the government and army. The occupation is against our #Palestinian people in the #Gaza Strip.

The movement also expressed its approval of the mediators’ proposal on 5/6/2024, welcomed President Biden’s announcement, and what was stated in the UN Security Council resolution, and responded to the proposal presented by the mediators, and approved it on 7/2/2024.

Following the issuance of the tripartite statement, the movement asked the mediators to submit a plan to implement what they presented to the movement and agreed to, so that the negotiations would not continue to revolve in a vicious circle due to Netanyahu’s procrastination and his placing more conditions and obstacles to reaching an agreement, in a way that serves his strategy to buy time and prolong the aggression.

After we listened to the mediators about what happened in the last round of talks in Doha, we were once again confirmed that Netanyahu is still placing obstacles to reaching an agreement, and setting new conditions and demands, with the aim of thwarting the efforts of the mediators and prolonging the war.

The new proposal responds to Netanyahu’s conditions and is consistent with them, especially his rejection of a permanent ceasefire and comprehensive withdrawal from the #Gaza Strip, and his insistence on continuing the occupation of the Netzarim Junction, the #Rafah Crossing, and the Philadelphia Corridor. He also set new conditions in the prisoner exchange file, and withdrew from other provisions, which prevents Completion of the exchange transaction.

We hold Netanyahu fully responsible for thwarting the efforts of the mediators, obstructing reaching an agreement, and fully responsible for the lives of his prisoners who are exposed to the same danger to which our people are exposed, as a result of his continued aggression and systematic targeting of all aspects of life in the #Gaza Strip.

We in the #Hamas movement affirm our commitment to what we agreed to on July 2, which is based on the Biden declaration and the Security Council resolution, and we call on the mediators to assume their responsibilities and oblige the occupation to implement what was agreed upon.









