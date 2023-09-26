BASED MAUI MAN ASSAULTS THE CAMERA WITH A CLIP FULL OF TRUTH, MITH CHRONICLER REACTS.

Yes, I used the word based. I think it’s hilarious when that offends people. Get off your high horse, I love you.





Looks like I’m weeding out the weak kneed wilting lilies! I love it. Cutting the fat. When these weak links unsubscribe we all grow stronger and benefit as a group. I appreciate you weak links for taking the initiative to strengthen our group. I’ve culled ten of you in one day! Now that’s progress! ❤️ 💪





👉 Forest Fire As A Military Weapon

https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/pdfs/AD0509724.pdf

👉 ClimateViewer

https://www.youtube.com/c/JimLee-ClimateViewer/videos

👉 Weather as a Force Multiplier

https://ia802603.us.archive.org/1/items/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier/WeatherAsAForceMultiplier.pdf





Shared from and subscribe to:

MithChronicler

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/o6UtNZ9JyFvx/



