Deceived Truthers (Part 1)

November 5th, 2023

Are you reading God's word and listening to the Holy Spirit, or being tossed to and fro from every piece of 'knowledge' you come upon? Pastor Dean preaches about the importance of being spirit-led as deception worsens in the last days. Continue to hunger and thirst after God's presence!

"This charge I commit unto thee, son Timothy, according to the prophecies which went before on thee, that thou by them mightest war a good warfare" 1 Timothy 1:18