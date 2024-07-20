💥The moment the occupation bombed the town of Shehabiya, south of Lebanon.

Hebrew sources: The missile that was launched to intercept the target over Eilat was a "Haetz 3 also known as Arrow-3" missile. The cost of one missile is about three million dollars.

ℹ️The Arrow 3, also known as Hetz 3, is a hypersonic anti-ballistic missile designed to intercept and destroy ballistic missiles outside of Earth's atmosphere.

Adding: Many Yemeni people are protesting

After the IOF bombed Hodeidah, leaving about 90 Yemenis wounded so far, a large protest has broken out in the Yemeni capital of Sana'a in support of Palestine.

"Death, death to America! Death, death to 'israel'! Open the borders for us! O our beloved leader, bomb and destroy 'Tel Aviv'!"