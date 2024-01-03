The No.1 Menopause Doctor: They’re Lying To You About Menopause! Mary Claire Haver





Dec 18, 2023 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes

00:00 Intro

02:56 Your mission

07:05 The Crazy Effects Of Menopause On Women's Bodies & Their Mental Health

09:13 What Is Menopause & It's Symptoms?

15:00 Women With Menopause Are Being Let Down By Our Medical System & Society

19:03 Are You Skeptical About The Medical System?

20:39 The Health Consequences Of Menopause

27:00 How Can We Give Women The Support They Need?

31:54 What Is Inflammation?

35:01 The Importance Of Fiber In Our Diets

37:12 Fasting

41:38 Fuel Refocus

43:05 The Importance Of Building Muscle Mass

45:23 Does Hormone Therapy Cause Cancer?

52:33 The Side Effects Of Hormone Therapy

54:16 How To Help Women With Menopause

55:21 The Link Between Sex & Menopause

57:12 A Story About One Of Your Patients

59:45 Advice For Men

01:02:38 Do Men Experience Anything Similar?

01:06:58 Sleep Disruption

01:08:33 The Perfect Exercises During Menopause

01:09:58 Your Diet

01:15:30 A History In Your Family Of Why This Is So Important To You

01:18:43 Your New Book

01:22:19 The Last Guest's Question

