The No.1 Menopause Doctor: They’re Lying To You About Menopause! Mary Claire Haver

Dec 18, 2023 All The Diary Of A CEO Episodes
Menopause symptoms, perimenopausal symptoms, weight loss, exercise, hormone replacement therapy. If you enjoyed this, you will LOVE this conversation with Dr Mindy Pelz:
• The Miracle Doctor: Get Your Sex Life...
00:00 Intro
02:56 Your mission
07:05 The Crazy Effects Of Menopause On Women's Bodies & Their Mental Health
09:13 What Is Menopause & It's Symptoms?
15:00 Women With Menopause Are Being Let Down By Our Medical System & Society
19:03 Are You Skeptical About The Medical System?
20:39 The Health Consequences Of Menopause
27:00 How Can We Give Women The Support They Need?
31:54 What Is Inflammation?
35:01 The Importance Of Fiber In Our Diets
37:12 Fasting
41:38 Fuel Refocus
43:05 The Importance Of Building Muscle Mass
45:23 Does Hormone Therapy Cause Cancer?
52:33 The Side Effects Of Hormone Therapy
54:16 How To Help Women With Menopause
55:21 The Link Between Sex & Menopause
57:12 A Story About One Of Your Patients
59:45 Advice For Men
01:02:38 Do Men Experience Anything Similar?
01:06:58 Sleep Disruption
01:08:33 The Perfect Exercises During Menopause
01:09:58 Your Diet
01:13:17 Ads
01:15:30 A History In Your Family Of Why This Is So Important To You
01:18:43 Your New Book
01:22:19 The Last Guest's Question
Follow Mary Claire Haver:
Instagram: https://bit.ly/3TtYGrv
TikTok: https://bit.ly/3v9U3sq
Pre-Order Dr Mary’s new book here: https://amzn.to/41tQtW8
The Galveston Diet: https://amzn.to/3v7g9fu
Flightfund:
The Conversation Cards:
Watch the episodes on Youtube -
https://g2ul0.app.link/3kxINCANKsb
My new book! 'The 33 Laws Of Business & Life' is out now:
Follow me:
Instagram: http://bit.ly/3nIkGAZ
Twitter: http://bit.ly/3ztHuHm
Linkedin: https://bit.ly/41Fl95Q
Telegram: http://bit.ly/3nJYxST
Sponsors:
Huel: https://try.huel.com/steven-bartlett
Eight Sleep: https://www.eightsleep.com/uk/steven/ CODE: STEVEN
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.