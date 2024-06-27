CHP Talks: Major Russ Cooper—The West Is Wasting Billions on Ukraine’s Hopeless War

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
June 27, 2024: My guest this week is Major (Ret.) Russ Cooper, a CAF fighter-pilot veteran of the Iraq/Kuwait War and a retired commercial pilot. Russ is the Founder and President of Canadian Citizens for Charter Rights and freedoms (C3RF) who joins us to talk about Putin’s peace proposal and to raise questions about why Canada continues to pour money into a war that has cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and has no foreseeable victory for Ukraine.
Learn more about Major Cooper and his work defending our rights and freedoms at: https://www.canadiancitizens.org
