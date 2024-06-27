CHP Talks: Major Russ Cooper—The West Is Wasting Billions on Ukraine’s Hopeless War

June 27, 2024: My guest this week is Major (Ret.) Russ Cooper, a CAF fighter-pilot veteran of the Iraq/Kuwait War and a retired commercial pilot. Russ is the Founder and President of Canadian Citizens for Charter Rights and freedoms (C3RF) who joins us to talk about Putin’s peace proposal and to raise questions about why Canada continues to pour money into a war that has cost the lives of hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians and has no foreseeable victory for Ukraine.

