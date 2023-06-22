'Widowed and married within a 10-minute span': Groom dies one hour after ceremony - Omaha (Jun'23)

'Widowed and married within a 10-minute span': Groom dies one hour after ceremony, friends hope to support bride

OMAHA, Neb. — A day of joy ends in sorrow.

An Omaha woman who just married the love of her life will now have to bury him.

He died an hour after they said their vows.

Monday was an important day for the Davis family: Juneteenth, but also Johnnie Mae's grandmother's birthday.

Friends said the couple was looking forward to the day after two recent losses in Johnnie Mae's life, including her father.

No one could have imagined how their day would end.

“We were in the church and it was a beautiful ceremony,” said Jewel Roberson, Johnnie Mae’s friend.

Just married: Toraze and Johnnie Mae Davis.

"It was the happiest day of Toraze's life. I could just see the smile on his face and how happy he was. And it's just his energy. I just knew that he was just, it was a great day for him,” said Monica Miller, friend and ECO Supportive co-worker of Johnnie Mae.

After Monday’s ceremony, the couple popped outside to take photos.

Their celebration would turn to chaos.

“His heart stopped for the first time at 4:35, just an hour after the ceremony had begun,” Roberson said.

Johnnie Mae Davis would be a bride and a widow within an hour.

“Toraze suffered from a medical event that was not survivable,” Roberson said.

Toraze Davis, just 48 years old, suffered a fatal blood clot.

“In a second. It happened within seconds,” Roberson said.

The couple's children, their parents, family and their friends were all in attendance.

Now, they’re trying to help Johnnie Mae cope with losing the love of her life.

“Johnnie Mae has suffered through so much and she's just such a loving person,” Roberson said.

