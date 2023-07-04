What Will You Use As Money If The Dollar Dies? Silver Valcambi Bars and Goldbacks As Barter Options

- The U.S. dollar could someday go the way of all paper-currencies past and be consumed in a hyperinflationary fire. It seems unlikely but it is possible. In some ways, given the reckless policies of the past three years, we should be perhaps surprised that it hasn’t happened yet.





If the dollar loses its status as the international reserve currency - again, not likely anytime soon - that could provoke a massive repatriation of U.S. dollars which puts the end times in motion.

Gold is also a great alternative but its high value makes transacting in it rather awkward. It’s still the best safe haven in the world, which is why central banks still hoard it.

If all else fails, gold will always be there.

And this brings to mind an interesting product I encountered at Porcfest last week. It’s called Goldback.





It's a fascinating and innovative thing from a private company founded in Utah in 2019. It is made of gold itself and laminated for durability. It comes in five denominations: 1 (which is 1/1,000th troy ounce of gold), 5 (which is 1/200th troy ounce of gold), 10 (which is 1/100th troy ounce of gold), 25 (which is 1/40th troy ounce of gold), and 50 (which is 1/20th troy ounce of gold.





