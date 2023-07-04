BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

What Will You Use As Money If The Dollar Dies? Silver Valcambi Bars and Goldbacks As Barter Options
Alex Hammer
Alex Hammer
5118 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
179 views • 07/04/2023

- The U.S. dollar could someday go the way of all paper-currencies past and be consumed in a hyperinflationary fire. It seems unlikely but it is possible. In some ways, given the reckless policies of the past three years, we should be perhaps surprised that it hasn’t happened yet.


If the dollar loses its status as the international reserve currency - again, not likely anytime soon - that could provoke a massive repatriation of U.S. dollars which puts the end times in motion.

Gold is also a great alternative but its high value makes transacting in it rather awkward. It’s still the best safe haven in the world, which is why central banks still hoard it.

If all else fails, gold will always be there.

And this brings to mind an interesting product I encountered at Porcfest last week. It’s called Goldback.


It’s a fascinating and innovative thing from a private company founded in Utah in 2019. It is made of gold itself and laminated for durability. It comes in five denominations: 1 (which is 1/1,000th troy ounce of gold), 5 (which is 1/200th troy ounce of gold), 10 (which is 1/100th troy ounce of gold), 25 (which is 1/40th troy ounce of gold), and 50 (which is 1/20th troy ounce of gold. #Breaking #News #USDollar #Gold #Silver #Goldbacks


What Will You Use As Money If The Dollar Dies?

https://www.zerohedge.com/personal-finance/what-will-you-use-money-if-dollar-dies

Where To Buy Goldbacks

https://www.goldback.com/where-to-buy-goldbacks

Von Greyerz: Major Revaluation Of Gold & Precious Metals Is Imminent

https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/von-greyerz-major-revaluation-gold-precious-metals-imminent

Silver Valcambi CombiBar - 100 x 1 Gram .999 Pure

https://www.moneymetals.com/silver-valcambi-combibar-100-gram-999-pure/278


Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...

Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.

https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7

Socials~

DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7

Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7

https://twitter.com/dahboo7

UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/


Shared from and subscribe to:

DAHBOO77

https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos


Keywords
biblepropagandaweather warfaregenocidenwoagenda 21agenda 30geo engineeringpsy opsfrequency weaponsmedical tyrannyforced vaccinesbio warfarecovid hoaxmanufactured fires
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy