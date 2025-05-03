BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Right or Left-Handed for Archery? Understanding Your Dominant Eye
NNBLBlog
7 followers
4 months ago

Are you aiming wrong? Your dominant hand doesn’t decide your bow—your eyes do! Choosing a right or left-handed bow isn’t about your writing hand. It’s about your dominant eye. Many people are cross-eye dominant, meaning the opposite eye from your dominant hand takes charge. For top accuracy, aim with the eye closest to the bowstring.

 

Here’s how to find your dominant eye:

           Extend your arms, interlock your hands, and create a small opening.

           Look at a distant object through the opening with both eyes open.

           Slowly pull your hands to your face, keeping the object in view.

           The eye still seeing the object? That’s your dominant eye!

See how to do this in the video.

 

Your dominant “shooting sports” eye should align with the bowstring for precision. If it’s your right eye, go for a right-handed bow; left eye, left-handed bow. This simple test unlocks your aiming potential!

Follow along to master archery and boost your focus!

 

Learn how archery improves your brain in my recent blog article.


https://nnbl.blog/archery-rewiring-brains-reclaiming-lives/

 

 

 #ArcheryForAll #BrainHealth

