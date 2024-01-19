Targeting Trump

The left’s fear is palpable.
They deny DJT’s humanity.
The media openly mock him and cheer on the legal torture.
Dems throw everything they have at him — and have done everything that he was targeted for.
They think they have that much control over a free country.
The full segment is linked below.
Newsmax | Rob Schmitt Tonight (18 January 2024)
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.