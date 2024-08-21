Dumbing Down Our Children - Alex Newman - Freedom Alive® Ep128

Less than one-third of children in public schools are proficient in core studies. That means it’s no longer about reading, writing, and arithmetic. Alex Newman, investigative journalist, educator, and author, joins this episode of Freedom Alive® to discuss how students are being dumbed down but bombarded with anti-God propaganda and why.

Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org

Originally premiered Aug 18, 2024, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org

WATCH: https://subsplash.com/goodlifebroadcasting/lb/ms/+pwdb5zm