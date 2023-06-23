RFK JR. ON PETER HOTEZ: ‘I DON’T THINK HE’D SURVIVE A DEBATE’

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert F Kennedy, Jr., joins Del to address the Twitter-storm that erupted this week after his appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience. Rogan asked Dr. Peter Hotez to debate RFK Jr., pledging $100,000 to the charity of Hotez’s choosing. This came after Hotez put out a tweet saying he was upset with Kennedy being allowed on Rogan's show. Others joined the charity pledge, and now more than $2.6 million is on the line. RFK Jr. explains why he thinks Hotez will never debate him.