Servants of Christ
Nov 14, 2023
A message given by Our Lady to Luz De Maria on the 28th of August, 2023
Prayer intentions
We will offer your prayer intentions in our prayer sessions.
Kindly use this link to submit your prayer intentions 🙏🏻
Our Lady: Reforms are Coming in the Church of My Son which will Shock the World! Pray my Children!
