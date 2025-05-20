BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
🚨BIDEN AFGHAN PROBE DROPS SOON - Hegseth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
24 views • 3 months ago

🚨BIDEN AFGHAN PROBE DROPS SOON

💬 "We're moving. We're finding. We're investigating," US Defense Sec Pete Hegseth said, promising to release an announcement.

Adding: Pentagon chief orders in-depth review of Afghanistan pullout dumpster fire

💬 “Over the last three months, the Department has been engaged in a review of this catastrophic event in our military’s history. I have concluded that we need to conduct a comprehensive review to ensure that accountability for this event is met and that the complete picture is provided to the American people,” Pete Hegseth wrote in a memorandum.

The review will sift through previous findings and testimony and analyze the circumstances leading to “one of America’s darkest and deadliest international moments,” according to Hegseth.

The August 2021 US military withdrawal from Afghanistan, carried out by the Biden administration, took place as NATO-trained Afghan security forces melted away, the government collapsed and the president fled with suitcases full of cash as the Taliban took over all of the country’s major cities in ten days.

