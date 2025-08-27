PRAYERS FOR WORLD PEACE -- PEACE & LIGHT CONFERENCE!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello Friends, in this show, I give a positive presentation on how we can make this world a better place as part of the 10th Annual Peace and Light Conference in the Dominican Republic and Mexico. ! In Spanish and in English. I hope you all can listen! With lots of love and light, For a world that's happy and bright! Ted, Out of this World Radio. www.tedmahr.com www.outofthisworldreadings.com