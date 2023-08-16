

WEF Orders US Gov’t To Forcibly Seize Farms by 2025 and Burn Millions of Cattle

Biden’s Special Presidential Envoy for Climate, the former Senator John Kerry, has declared that it’s time to follow in the Netherlands’ footsteps and crackdown on privately owned farms to fight climate change.

According to Kerry, the United States must massively reduce farming to meet the radical “green agenda” goals laid out by World Economic Forum (WEF) and the United Nations (UN).

But most people are still refusing to understand the real depths of this mission – and who exactly is pulling Kerry’s puppet strings.

