Rich Liverance Helps Believers Enrich Their Spiritual Walk Via Israel Biblical Study Tour
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
Follow
13 views • 05/15/2023

If you’ve never traveled to the Holy Land, Rich Liverance is the man you need to connect with. Rich is the Assistant General Manager of GTI Study Tours, which specializes in Biblical study tours of the land of Israel and beyond. Travel with experienced tour guides and walk where Jesus walked, take in the beauty of the Temple Mount, and gaze across the Mount of Olives. GTI provides a pre-trip curriculum package to prepare travelers for the incredibly deep history they will take in once they arrive in Israel. “There is nothing better for deepening your faith in God and confidence in the text of scripture than taking a trip to Israel,” Rich shares.



TAKEAWAYS


Christians need to visit Israel at least once in their lifetimes


To travel to Israel, you just need a passport that’s good for six months past the return date of your trip


GTI also offers study tours to places like Egypt and Turkey


Israel is the most significant country on the planet, because of the role it will play in Jesus’s coming kingdom on the Earth



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE 

Kerusso T-Shirts (get 15% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3SbSJvN 


🔗 CONNECT WITH GTI STUDY TOURS

Website: https://gtitours.org/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/gtitours 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gtitours/ 

Podcast: https://gtitours.org/podcast 


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
spiritualbiblejesustravelchristianityisraeltemple mountholy landtravelingbelieversmount of olivestina griffincounter culture mom showrich liverancegti tours
