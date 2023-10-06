BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
New Yorker Tears Illegal Immigrant Arrow Security a New One for Ordering Him Not to Film on Sidewalk
American Patriots God Country
American Patriots God Country
121 views • 10/06/2023

Shop American Patriots Apparel at www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com 🇺🇸

Illegal Immigrant hotels/shelters in NYC have entire security teams. Some of them don't even speak English right and regardless, they think they can tell Americans what to do by trying to enforce fake rules and fake laws on our public sidewalks and streets, courtesy of Arrow Security - https://arrowsecurity.com/.

What corrupt Democrat Federal Government agency is fitting the bill (at US Taxpayers expense) to secure criminals (AKA Illegal Aliens) who don't even belong in this country and those harboring them?

Call Arrow Security's New York City office and sound off and ask questions here ➡️ 1-800-924-0138.

Love the stand this guy takes! Now that is a #FoxHoleFriend ... MY MAN! If anyone knows his name, let me know in the comments because I want to give him a follow.

Video gathered from https://twitter.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1709418300521013607 although I don't believe this is the original source.

Until next time stay American, stay Patriotic, & above all else stay Godly! PEACE!

