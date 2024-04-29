Steve The Plumber Might Leave Canada, As Canadian Health Care , Housing, Economy Crumbles

To watch full Episode go Here: https://rumble.com/v4rqxit-mike-in-thenight-e557-next-weeks-news-today-headline-news-your-call-ins.html





Mike Martins and his guest, Steve the plumber, are discussing various economic and social issues, primarily focusing on the housing market and taxation in Canada. They touch upon several key points:





Housing Market Trends: They discuss the artificial shortages created in the housing market due to foreign investment, leading to inflated prices and a crisis in places like Vancouver and the Fraser Valley. There's a surge in listings, but the houses repossessed by lenders are not hitting the market, indicating artificial suppression.

Taxation Issues: They predict and lament the increasing taxation burden on Canadians, including discussions about added value tax, capital gains tax, and city taxes. They also express concern about the potential mass exodus of skilled professionals, particularly doctors and nurses, due to high taxation rates.

Healthcare Access: They highlight the challenges in accessing healthcare, including the shortage of doctors in rural areas like Merritt. Despite paying taxes for healthcare, some residents don't have access to essential services.

Censorship and Predictions: Mike mentions censorship of certain predictions and observations made on his platform. They reflect on past predictions, including the prediction of a pandemic, and discuss how many of these predictions have come true.

Personal Connection: Mike expresses appreciation for Steve's contributions to the channel and the valuable insights he has provided over the years.

Overall, the conversation revolves around the economic challenges facing Canadians, particularly in housing and taxation, as well as broader issues related to healthcare access and censorship.





