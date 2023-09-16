BREAKING: ITS BIBLICAL-MEXICAN GVT SHOWS 2 (FALLEN DEMONIC)BODIES-1 WITH EGGS - METEORS+WORMWOOD / READ👇

Brandon cory Nagley





Sep 14, 2023





BREAKING NEWS ( BIBLE PROPHECY FULFILLING ITSELF-SOON COMES THE REAL BIBLICAL FALLING AWAY FROM YESHUA (JESUS) INSIDER MIKE FROM AROUND THE WORLD WAS RIGHT AGAIN-THE MEXICAN GOVERNMENT SHOWS 2 (FALLEN DEMONIC) WHAT MAINSTREAM LIES AND CALLS "ALIEN" BODIES-1 BEING WITH EGGS INSIDE ( YES THEY ARE REAL AND CONFIRMED WITH "NON HUMAN DNA"-MULTIPLE METEORS FELL IN 2 DAYS ( BARBADOS/INDONESIA AND OTHER PLACES SEE ASTEROID-METEOR DEBRIS (BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X IS NOW AT EARTHS DOOR-DECISION TIME TO ACCEPT OR REJECT JESUS (YESHUA) AS LORD-DONT PLAY GAMES WITH YOUR ETERNAL DESTINATION!!! READ ALL BELOW. Today is now 9/15/23..i mostly show as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. I to also to many times in my videos show the prophetic biblical signs on earth occuring to bible prophecy...Those heavenly signs I show relate specifically to the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. PLEASE GO TO MY COMMENTS SECTION UNDER MY VIDEO WHERE MY PINNED NOTES ALWAYS ARE ABOVE ALL OTHER NOTES TO SEE WHAT I'M SHOWING AND WHY ITS IMPORTANT. THANK YOU FOR WATCHING AND COMING BY. THIS VIDEO IS VITAL FOR ALL PEOPLE!!!!





Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) I hope if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video in my comments section where my pinned main notes are above all other notes in the comments section to see how to make christ your lord.





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iPos0iUnvYM