IS THE PANTSUITWARPIG DEAD 💀 OR ALIVE❓

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The Rubber Duck ™ - how do you pretend you never saw this when it all originally aired? if you believe Hillary Clinton is still alive, how do you resolve this?
mistake?
coincidence?
fake?
when will YOU start asking these questions?
Source: https://x.com/TheRubberDuck79/status/1897497055783756189
Thumbnail: https://www.outlawobserver.com/single-post/2016/09/13/Dead-or-not-Hillary-prepping-for-change
AltCastTV & Odysee thumbnail: https://tenor.com/view/hillary-clinton-reaction-loser-twitch-harlem-gif-12937260