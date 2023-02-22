Cross Talk News





Feb 21, 2023





In this episode of CrossTalk, Edward Szall and Lauren Witzke discuss American escalation towards World War III. Biden's visit to KIEV, Ukraine recently to assure Zelenskyy that America would send more taxpayer money as part of the US Government's foolish blank check foreign policy towards the War in Donbas. Russia, in turn, has suspended its membership in the New START nuclear treaty. When will the Swamp in Washington realize that Ukraine will never be part of NATO and they're wasting our money on a war Russia is going to win? However, there is hope. Young people, both left and right leaning, rallied against war in DC over the weekend. In particular, one young gentleman named Jackson Hinkle distinguished himself by making a very impassioned speech calling for these pointless wars to end. Finally, Edward and Lauren discuss the coup against James O'Keefe and how Project Veritas really shot themselves in the foot.





Dark times ahead, but the fight has only just begun. Protect your wealth, BUY GOLD: https://link.goldco.com/CrossTalkNews

Call: 855-966-5722 today to get your FREE IRS Loophole Kit. and my friends at Goldco will give you up to 10% in FREE Silver with a qualified account.

Buy high quality freeze dried food through Heavens Harvest, use promo code “Shortage” to get 10% off

https://HeavensHarvest.com

Follow us on Telegram!

Edward Szall: https://t.me/edwardrszall

Lauren Witzke: https://t.me/LaurenWitzkeOfficial

Tune into other episodes of CrossTalk at http://CrossTalkNews.com!

Watch “Died Suddenly”

https://rumble.com/v1wac7i-world-premier-died-suddenly.html





Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v2aeqca-live-8-crosstalk-news-anti-war-protests-break-out-as-america-approaches-ww3.html



