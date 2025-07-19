Preparation for a Pelvic Clock

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today's lesson involves lying on the back and exploring many variations of moving your pelvis in slow, easy circles on the floor.
I have included the video, since if you are new to working in this way you may get a better idea by observing others. Everyone has their own unique ways of moving; can you discover yours?
Enjoy the lesson, and how it feels to stand and walk afterwards.
