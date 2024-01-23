Create New Account
This is Scott Kirby, the CEO of United Airlines . He’s a drag queen and has been incorporating drag into United Airlines
The Prisoner
8958 Subscribers
364 views
Published a month ago

DEI started to (finally) make its way into the public's crosshairs following the embarrassing testimony of several Ivy League college professors about the events in Israel on October 7th. 

The discussion was ratcheted up a notch after a door from an Alaska Airlines plane detached mid-air, leading many to raise questions about whether or not DEI hiring standards at Boeing were negatively affecting the company's output. 

Even more recently, United's CEO Scott Kirby was accused of being a drag queen and additional questions were raised about how the airline prioritizes safety for its passengers and employees.

Continued.....https://www.zerohedge.com/markets/diverse-incompetent-comedian-rob-schneider-pens-open-letter-calling-out-drag-queen-ceo

Keywords
trannyunited airlinesdegeneratescott kirby

