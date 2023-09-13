© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 12
▪️The AFU launched two drone attacks on Rylsk in the Kursk region.
As a result, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.
▪️Ukrainian units continue to attack in the areas of Torsk Outpost and Serebryansk Forest in the Starobilsk direction.
Currently, all attempts are being countered with concentrated artillery strikes.
▪️South of Bahmut, Ukrainian forces are making attempts to advance towards the railway line near Klishchiivka.
Russian forces are currently holding their positions and repelling the enemy's advance.
▪️Russian forces are launching attacks on Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk direction.
Aviation crews are actively supporting the offensive by targeting enemy personnel and equipment.
▪️The AFU continue to terrorize the peaceful population of Donbass.
One person was killed in Donetsk, and at least two others were injured. A pregnant woman was wounded near Yasynyvata.
▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy continues to assault Russian troops' positions between Robotyne and Verbove.
Russian forces are actively engaged in counter-battery combat and are selectively using Lancet systems.
▪️In the Kherson direction, two AFU reconnaissance and sabotage groups have once again landed on Pereyaslavskiy Island.
Russian units are currently attempting to eliminate the Ukrainian landing force.