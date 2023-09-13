Highlights of Russian Military Operation in Ukraine on September 12





▪️The AFU launched two drone attacks on Rylsk in the Kursk region.





As a result, civilian infrastructure facilities were damaged.





▪️Ukrainian units continue to attack in the areas of Torsk Outpost and Serebryansk Forest in the Starobilsk direction.





Currently, all attempts are being countered with concentrated artillery strikes.





▪️South of Bahmut, Ukrainian forces are making attempts to advance towards the railway line near Klishchiivka.





Russian forces are currently holding their positions and repelling the enemy's advance.





▪️Russian forces are launching attacks on Ukrainian positions near Krasnohorivka in the Donetsk direction.





Aviation crews are actively supporting the offensive by targeting enemy personnel and equipment.





▪️The AFU continue to terrorize the peaceful population of Donbass.





One person was killed in Donetsk, and at least two others were injured. A pregnant woman was wounded near Yasynyvata.





▪️In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy continues to assault Russian troops' positions between Robotyne and Verbove.





Russian forces are actively engaged in counter-battery combat and are selectively using Lancet systems.





▪️In the Kherson direction, two AFU reconnaissance and sabotage groups have once again landed on Pereyaslavskiy Island.





Russian units are currently attempting to eliminate the Ukrainian landing force.