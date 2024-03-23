BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Rep. Clay Higgins · The Sovereign Border of the USA has vanished.
33 views • 03/23/2024

Rep. Clay Higgins · Illegal aliens - using the CBP1 app - allows them to be processed directly into the USA without being vetted whatsoever, directly from foreign nations in what has recently been established as "regional processing centers" located in Central and South America. They are being flown directly into the interior of our country.


❗According to RNC Research, 189,922 illegal immigrants were encountered at the southern border in February — the highest total for the month in DHS history. That's a 338% increase from the average February under President Trump: https://x.com/RNCResearch/status/1771266324737474589?s=20


🚩And Congress just passed a $1.2 Billion spending bill, allocating more funds to increase the process. Not close the border.


 It's almost impossible to get a straight answer from Biden admin officials...


🚁Meanwhile - Biden left for Newcastle, Delaware for another weekend vacation. Biden has spent 446 days – 39% of his presidency – on vacation without visitor logs.


@RepClayHiggins

https://x.com/RepClayHiggins/status/1771252598311367050?s=20


human trafficking border crisis illegal migrants cartels open border border invasion clay higgins biden regime
