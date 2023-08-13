Firo's Network Layer Privacy: Dandelion++ Explained

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Network layer privacy is about protecting your data as it travels across networks. Firo enhances this privacy through Dandelion++, which hides the IP address associated with a transaction. Traditionally, an observer can link a transaction to an IP address, reducing privacy. However, Dandelion++ reroutes transactions through multiple nodes, making it harder to identify the transaction's original source. With Dandelion++, Firo ensures transactions remain untraceable and unlinkable to IP addresses.