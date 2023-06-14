The Nonnegotiable Gospel Part Two: Mercy vs. Works

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
No two tenets of faith could be more opposed to one another than those presented above.
On the one hand, we have God’s rejection of any human effort to buy salvation or His favor. If man is to come to God, it must be solely by His grace and His provision, not by any human work.
On the other hand, we see man’s flagrant repudiation of God’s prohibition against self-effort, and his arrogant attempt to build a tower that would enable him to climb by steps of his own making into heaven itself.
Purchase the book: https://store.thebereancall.org/shop?&search=nonnegotiable
Free eBook: https://davehunt.org
Our main website: www.thebereancall.org
Store: store.thebereancall.org
Download our app: www.thebereancall.org/app
Sign up for our email updates: https://www.thebereancall.org/subscribe