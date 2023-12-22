They Want To 'Remove' Trump

Ballot Stripping: Just Another Hail Mary

* Lawyers revive legal theory to target Donald Trump.

* According to the left, destroying democracy is pro-democratic (read: mob rule).

* How could [insurrectionist] Confederate soldiers be allowed to serve in government, but not DJT?

* Voters are supposed to decide elections; just let the people vote.

* Time to strip [Bidan] off the ballot?





The full segment plus accompanying interview with Robert Ray is linked below.





Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (21 December 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6343693480112

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6343691190112