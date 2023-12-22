Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
They Want To 'Remove' Trump
channel image
Son of the Republic
635 Subscribers
65 views
Published 2 months ago

Ballot Stripping: Just Another Hail Mary

* Lawyers revive legal theory to target Donald Trump.

* According to the left, destroying democracy is pro-democratic (read: mob rule).

* How could [insurrectionist] Confederate soldiers be allowed to serve in government, but not DJT?

* Voters are supposed to decide elections; just let the people vote.

* Time to strip [Bidan] off the ballot?


The full segment plus accompanying interview with Robert Ray is linked below.


Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (21 December 2023)

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6343693480112

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6343691190112

Keywords
panicsocialismjesse watterselection riggingdonald trumpjoe bidenelection interferencetyrannythird worlddictatorshipelection meddlingabuse of powerdesperationtotalitarianismdespotismelection fraudlawfarebanana republicelection theftautocracyrigged electionstolen electionblue stealballot stripping

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket