They Want To 'Remove' Trump

Ballot Stripping: Just Another Hail Mary
* Lawyers revive legal theory to target Donald Trump.
* According to the left, destroying democracy is pro-democratic (read: mob rule).
* How could [insurrectionist] Confederate soldiers be allowed to serve in government, but not DJT?
* Voters are supposed to decide elections; just let the people vote.
* Time to strip [Bidan] off the ballot?
The full segment plus accompanying interview with Robert Ray is linked below.
Fox News | Jesse Watters Primetime (21 December 2023)
https://www.foxnews.com/video/6343693480112
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.