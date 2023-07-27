American Switchblade-600 rival to Lancet downed by Russia in Novodonetsk

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
American tank destroyer sister, Switchblade-600 kamikaze drone crashed through Russian electronic warfare over Novodonetsk in northern Donetsk. AeroVironment's UAV is meant to be a game changer to rival the Russian Lancet drone. Lancet effectively destroyed many of Ukrainian equipment and vehicles while Switchblade-600 showed no evidence of impact.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY