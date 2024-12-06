BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Donald Trump, FROGS, FALSE PROPHET, and the 7 0 California Earthquake Commandment 2
123 views • 6 months ago

What is Donald Trump, frogs, the false prophet of Revelation in the Bible, and the 7.0 California earthquake all have in common.? Or do they have anything in common. We are about to take a look at what you have not heard before. The news media or the churches will never cover it. But I do. This one runs deep and this is a great theory. And below you will see a link that I will refer to you in the video. But don't look at it until you watch the video. For you will see why you will even see this link.


You can email me for questions or comments at [email protected]


Go to find Larry McGuire's who was the false prophet article from this website at larrygmeguiar2.com


This is the link to the earthquake data in the video that you need to see very easy to do


https://seismo.berkeley.edu/seismo.real.time.map.html

