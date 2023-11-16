There Is A Way To Heal From Hypothyroidism and Hyperthyroidism - Here Are Some Case Histories

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I share two case histories that occurred in 2023, whereby each woman had a low thyroid condition. Each woman contacted me for advice on what to do. Each woman followed my recommendations and recovered normal thyroid function within 4 months or less. I personally developed a hyperthyroid condition in 2016 from eating a raw vegan diet high in oxalates. I lived with this condition from 2016 to 2021. Through study and application I healed my hyperthyroid condition. If you are suffering with either a low or hyperthyroid condition I am confident that I have the recipe for success.