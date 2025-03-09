BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
"Trump’s Ukraine Fallout, Canada’s Leadership Shake-Up, and Global Tariff Chaos | Maverick News"
Maverick News
Maverick News
39 followers
134 views • 6 months ago

Join Rick Walker for an unfiltered dive into today’s most pressing headlines on Maverick News! In this episode:  

Trump’s Withdrawal of Intelligence for Ukraine: The fallout begins as attacks and deaths rise following the U.S. decision to cut intelligence support—Rick breaks down the consequences and what it means for the conflict.  


Canada’s Liberals Gear Up: Tomorrow, the Liberal Party in Canada elects a new leader to replace Justin Trudeau. Who’s in the running, and how will this shift the political landscape?  


U.S.-Canada Tariff Tensions Escalate: Trade wars heat up as Trump’s tariffs spark retaliation from Canada, threatening jobs and prices on both sides of the border.  


China Piles On: Beijing hits Canada with tariffs of its own, adding fuel to the global trade fire. What’s driving this move, and who pays the price?


Get the real story, beyond the headlines, with Rick’s sharp analysis and fearless take on the establishment narrative. Subscribe, hit the bell, and join the conversation in the comments!

#MaverickNews #RickWalker #Trump #Ukraine #CanadaPolitics #Tariffs

Keywords
trumpnewsinfowarstrudeau
