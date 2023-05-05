Revelation 18: the prophetic destruction of the Babylonian Roman Catholic church

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.



An excellent video from pastor Craig on what will happen to the whore of Babylon, the great whore, the Babylonian Roman Catholic church, which is linked directly with the Vatican.



This is what the Vatican beast, the first beast of Revelation 13, says about its mark:





"Sunday is our MARK of authority [...] The church is above the Bible, and this transference of Sabbath observance is proof of that fact". — Catholic Record of London, Ontario. Sept. 1, 1923.





NO MATTER WHAT, DO NOT ACCEPT SUNDAY AS YOUR DAY OF REST WHEN SUNDAY LAWS ARE ENFORCED, REGARDLESS OF THE OUTCOME!!





The mark will be applied IN one's mind where the decision-making process occurs or IN one's hand, which symbolizes work and labor (Revelation 14:9).



The mark of the beast, the beast being the Vatican, has to do with WORSHIP...SUNday rest and WORSHIP, which goes contrary to the biblical 7th day Sabbath of the Lord thy God.



Keep the 7th day Sabbath holy, which is the Creator's holy day, as per the commandment (Exodus 20:8-11; Isaiah 58:13-14). By observing the 7th day Sabbath as per the commandment, we honor and obey Jesus Christ as the Creator who made heaven and earth, the sea and all that in them is.





However, if we work on the Sabbath or do our own pleasure or personal business (Isaiah 58:13-14), we sin (1 John 3:4) and sin, if not repented of, leads to death (Romans 6:23). The commandments of the Most High stand forever (Psalm 89:34; Hebrews 10:16). The saints are those who keep the commandments of God and the faith of His Son (Revelation 14:12). It is they who make it home to heaven (Revelation 22:14).



The second angel’s message reminds us in Revelation 14:8 that today’s Babylon is spiritually fallen.

Revelation 17:1-5 tells us that this religious system is the fallen Roman church and those churches, including the Protestant and SDA churches, that are aligned with the Roman church’s false and unbiblical doctrines.





In Revelation 18:4, the Creator reminds us to come out of Babylon: “[...] Come out of her, my people, that ye be not partakers of her sins, and that ye receive not of her plagues. Why? Verse 5 tells us that according to God, “For her sins have reached unto heaven, and God hath remembered her iniquities”.





Babylon will come to her destruction as mentioned in Revelation 18:8-9. It’s time to get out of Babylon as per the Lord’s command in Revelation 18:4-5. It’s time to turn to Christ in faith AND to observe His divine law NOW which governs His universe. Keep the holy law of God – His holy and eternal ten commandments – in anticipation of what to expect in heaven (Micah 4:1-2).



