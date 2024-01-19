When Port Moresby Had 75 Squadron's Protection

No. 75 Squadron of the RAAF (Royal Australian Air Force was formed in 1942 and made a name for itself, flying P40 Kittyhawks, defending Port Moresby against Japanese forces.

If you enjoy watching Australian military history, you'll certainly enjoy this documentary produced by Australia's ABC.

Video Sourced From:

Australian Military Aviation History

https://www.youtube.com/@raafdocumentaries

Original Video Source:

Australian Broadcasting Corporation Documentary

(Music - 'Moonglow' Song 1 of 2 - Autumn Nocturne-DNC

ARTIST - Artie Shaw ALBUM

Masters Of The Last Century: Best of Artie Shaw)

Closing Theme Music:

'In Honor' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

https://fesliyanstudios.com/about

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~



NOTE: There is no connection between Australian Military Aviation History, the ABC or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

cl fri14:36