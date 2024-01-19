Create New Account
When Port Moresby Had 75 Squadron's Protection
The Kokoda Kid
No. 75 Squadron  of the RAAF (Royal Australian Air Force was formed in 1942 and made a name for itself, flying P40 Kittyhawks, defending Port Moresby against Japanese forces.

If you enjoy watching Australian military history, you'll certainly enjoy this documentary produced by Australia's ABC.

Australian Military Aviation History

Australian Broadcasting Corporation Documentary

