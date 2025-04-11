Why Believing in God Is Not Enough

Do you believe in God? So do the devils… and they tremble.

But are they saved?



In this eye-opening episode of Words From The Word, Pastor Roderick Webster takes us deep into James chapter 2 to uncover the sobering truth: Belief alone is not enough. Real faith is more than mental agreement—it shows up in your life.



📖 Here’s what you’ll learn in this powerful devotion:



✅ Why belief in God is not the same as saving faith

✅ What the Bible means by “faith without works is dead”

✅ How justification works—and why only God can justify

✅ The role of grace, faith, and evidence in salvation

✅ What sets living faith apart from lifeless religion

✅ Why the resurrection proves our justification



🎶 With a reflection on the classic hymn The Old Account Was Settled, Pastor Webster reminds us that when God justifies, it’s settled—for good.



⚠️ Don’t settle for a shallow belief. Real faith transforms you—and it always bears fruit.



