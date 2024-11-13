BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
I Come In The Darkness Dream 11-13-24 & 11-18-24
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
Dreams & Visions from Jesus
23 views • 6 months ago

A dream from my lovely Jesus Christ about His return and the 3 days of darkness. Also what the year 2023 meant in this dream. Dream of What is to come 5-30-23@4:09AM.

1 Corinthians 2:10-14

10 But God hath revealed them unto us by his Spirit: for the Spirit searcheth all things, yea, the deep things of God.

11 For what man knoweth the things of a man, save the spirit of man which is in him? even so the things of God knoweth no man, but the Spirit of God.

12 Now we have received, not the spirit of the world, but the spirit which is of God; that we might know the things that are freely given to us of God.

13 Which things also we speak, not in the words which man's wisdom teacheth, but which the Holy Ghost teacheth; comparing spiritual things with spiritual.

14 But the natural man receiveth not the things of the Spirit of God: for they are foolishness unto him: neither can he know them, because they are spiritually discerned.


If you have been asked already to remove all items from the My lovely Jesus Ministry then I am stating in Jesus Christ’s Name you no longer are given permission to use anything at all from this ministry or with my name in any form of its spelling again. Any person walking uprightly in the integrity of the Lord Jesus Christ would honor this request.


My Lovely Jesus Ministry

Vicki Parnell

P.O Box 5133

Cleveland, TN 37320


Donate Links:

GiveSendGo

https://www.givesendgo.com/MyLovleyJesusMinistry

Paypal

https://www.paypal.me/mylovelyjesusminis

Cash App

$MyLovelyJesus

https://www.mylovelyjesusministry.com/donate

Bitcoin

bc1qy8lugk72hl37ulyyxfphmwez4arwwkkxlwpw84


Facebook Group (Comments for members are off)

https://www.facebook.com/groups/mylovelyjesusministry


Telegram Channel (Comments for members are off)

https://t.me/+JoKMxFWBY6I5YWVh


Free eBook Download:

https://books.bookfunnel.com/bundlemyjesuschrist


YouTube Sites:

YouTube channel #1 Main Channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtvyoqv1udRnl_coRuAgUhQ

YouTube channel #2 https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCLuMgmXkmsAR9IBiLTVp_PQ


Bitchute Channel:

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/r5bJP1dX8VXc/


Brighteon Channel:

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/vickigoforthparnell


Rumble Channel:

https://rumble.com/c/c-1171271


Odysee Channel:

Odysee: https://odysee.com/@mylovelyjesusministry:e

