Bullied Women and Their Coom-headed Simps

https://cozy.tv/nick (America First Ep. 1122)"So Trump by being the strongest and the most coercive, and being righteous, is going to have the willingness and the potential to fix America."

"...what does 'bully' imply? 'Bully' implies somebody strong pushing around everybody else... [Trump] is the king of the bullies... but he's gonna be a righteous bully because bullying is not always wrong. Bullying means you're strong and you're going to coerce somebody. There's nothing intrinsically wrong with strength or coercion."



"What happens when you don't get your way... What are you gonna do... Go to Human Resources? Have some kind of mediation, go to some resolution... So that's just something wrong with women period, women period. We're at war. We're always in a state of war. We're not in a World War III. We are in a ceaseless perpetual state of insecurity between individuals and between groups of individuals. It's always a warfare state, it is always a latent state of warfare between everybody all the time, and only men can participate in warfare. Women are not warriors, therefore women can not be the president."

*

Follow The Criminal Times for a variety of 'hot takes', as well as some fruitful health and homesteading advice, over on https://crimesyndicate.substack.com/